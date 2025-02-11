Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh down by 47 pc in 14 years: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: Violence perpetrated by Left Wing Extremists (LWE) has reduced in Chhattisgarh by 47 per cent in 2024 -- with 122 incidents -- in comparison to the high levels of 2010 which saw 499 incidents, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the MoS said due to the reduction in violence linked to Maoists in the state, deaths of civilians and security personnel have also reduced by 64 per cent – from 343 in 2010 to 122 in 2024.

A decline in Maoist violence has also been observed in the rest of the country as well. The violence perpetrated by LWE has reduced by 81 per cent in 2024 -- with 150 incidents -- in comparison to the high levels of 2010 – with 1,936 incidents.

The resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have also reduced by 85 per cent during the same period, from 1,005 in 2010 to 150 in 2024, the MoS said.

He said to address the LWE problem a “National Policy and Action Plan” to address LWE was approved in 2015. It envisages a multi-prolonged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, and ensuing rights and entitlements of local communities.

On the security front, the Central government assists the LWE-affected states by providing Central Armed Police battalions, training and funds for modernisation of state police forces, equipment and arms, sharing of intelligence and construction of fortified police stations, he said.

Resolute implementation of the ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ to address LWE both by the Centre and the States has resulted in a consistent decline in Maoism both in terms of geographical spread and violence, the MoS said.

There has been a progressive decline in the number of districts affected by LWE. In view of the continuously improving situation, three reviews of LWE-affected districts have been undertaken in the last six years with a reduction from 126 to 90 districts in April 2018, further to 70 in July 2021 and then to 38 in April 2024.