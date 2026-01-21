Maoists strike terror in Bijapur, former sarpanch brutally murdered

Raipur/Bijapur: Maoists struck terror in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district by brutally murdering a former sarpanch, reigniting fear among villagers in this Maoist-affected region of the Bastar division, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Bhima Madkam (also known as Madakam), a resident of Kanchal village aged around 35-40, was shot dead in his agricultural field at Kaurgatta village under the Pamed police station area.

Eyewitnesses reported that armed Maoists ambushed him while he was working in the field, firing multiple rounds from an AK-47 rifle in a cold-blooded attack.

The assailants fled immediately after the shooting, leaving the scene in chaos as locals panicked. Police sources confirmed the involvement of Maoists, citing the use of sophisticated weaponry and the victim's background as a former elected village head.

Bhima Madkam had earlier survived an alleged Maoist attempt on his life, making him a repeated target, possibly due to his role in local governance and perceived opposition to extremist activities.

This incident marks a chilling escalation in civilian-targeted violence amid ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the area. His body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

After the formalities, it was handed over to the family and cremated on Wednesday amid a heavy security presence.

Villagers gathered in large numbers, expressing shock and grief over the loss of a respected community figure who had recently returned to his native village from Dantewada's Bacheli area.

The murder has led to widespread panic across remote villages, with residents fearing further reprisals.

Local leaders and families of former panchayat representatives have demanded enhanced security arrangements, including more police outposts and patrols in vulnerable zones.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the surrounding forests to track down the perpetrators. A case has been registered under relevant sections, including those related to unlawful activities, and investigations are underway to identify the exact Maoist group involved.

The killing comes shortly after recent encounters in which security forces neutralised several Maoist cadres in Bijapur, suggesting possible retaliatory motives.



