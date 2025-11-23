Martyrdom Day eve: President Murmu pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, calls for unity

On the eve of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Teg Bahadur, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday called upon people to adopt his values and strengthen unity.

In a message, she said, “I pay my humble tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom day.”

She said Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life to preserve the ideals of righteousness, humanity and truth.

“His valour, sacrifice and selfless service are a source of inspiration for everyone. His teachings inspire us to move forward on the path of justice with determination and courage,” she said, adding, “Let us adopt his values in our lives and work to strengthen harmony and unity in our country.”

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced November 25 as a public holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead,” she said in a message on X.

On Sunday, a three-day 'Gurmat Samagam' started near the Red Fort to mark the 350th Martyrdom Day.

The Chief Minister said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being observed across the country with deep devotion, reverence, and enthusiasm.

In Delhi too, a grand three-day commemoration has been planned at the Red Fort on November 23, 24 and 25.

She added that this historic monument stands as a witness to Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice and extended an invitation to people from across Delhi and the nation to participate in the event.

Sharing details of the programme, the Chief Minister said that the three-day event will feature several significant activities.

"These will include a grand museum showcasing important historical accounts and evidence related to the life and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. A special light-and-sound show will be presented on the ramparts of the Red Fort, and seven Sangat groups will perform Satsang and Kirtan," CM Gupta added.

Inviting the people of Delhi to join this historic occasion, the Chief Minister said that such an event is witnessed only once in many centuries and urged everyone to come together to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur and seek his blessings.