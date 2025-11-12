Massive Crackdown In Kashmir: Over 200 Locations Raided, Hundreds Detained In Police Operation

The Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a large-scale operation across the Valley, raiding more than 200 locations and detaining hundreds of individuals as part of an intensified crackdown on what authorities described as a “terror support network.” The coordinated action, which primarily focused on members and associates of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), spanned four police districts, including Kulgam in South Kashmir.

According to an official statement, around 400 cordon-and-search operations have taken place in the last four days, aimed at dismantling what police allege is a deep-rooted system supporting militant activities at the local level. Security has been heightened in several areas following a recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which raised national alert levels.

Officials stated that the raids targeted individuals suspected of providing logistical or financial support to terror outfits, with digital devices, documents, and other materials seized during searches. The operation forms part of a broader campaign to suppress militant financing and recruitment in the region.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, which was banned in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged links with extremist groups, has often been at the centre of such security actions. Authorities have reiterated that these steps are necessary to ensure long-term peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.