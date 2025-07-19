Massive Investment Comes to Life in Uttarakhand: ₹1 Lakh Crore Grounded

A celebration was held in Uttarakhand for the successful grounding (implementation) of investment worth ₹1 lakh crore (₹100,000 crore).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Dhami government is working with transparency, speed, and farsightedness.

At the Uttarakhand Investment Utsav – 2025 held in Rudrapur, the Union Minister commended the efforts of the State Government.

Only through a Developed Uttarakhand can the goal of a Developed India by 2047 be fulfilled.

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the Uttarakhand Investment Utsav–2025 organized in Rudrapur on Saturday, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government celebrated the successful grounding (bringing onto the ground/implementation) of investments worth ₹1 lakh crore that have materialized in Uttarakhand after the Global Investors Summit held in December 2023. On this occasion, the Home Minister lavishly praised the State Government’s efforts and assured full assistance from the Central Government.





While addressing the Uttarakhand Investment Utsav – 2025 at the Sports Stadium in Rudrapur, Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit held in December 2023 and said that at that time he had told Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami that the State Government’s real achievement would be to bring the ₹3.56 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed at the summit down to the ground (into implementation). He said he is now pleased that, despite many challenges, the Chief Minister’s team has brought investment of ₹1 lakh crore to the ground. This has cleared the way for the creation of 81,000 new jobs. In addition, through ancillary industries, there is hope for generating more than 2.5 lakh (250,000) additional new jobs.

The Home Minister said that industries are also being set up in Uttarakhand’s secondary and tertiary (Tier-2 and Tier-3) cities. The State Government, while establishing a balance between development and the environment, has succeeded in drawing a new blueprint for growth with transparency in policy, speed in implementation, and farsightedness in vision. He said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government created three new states—Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Today all three are standing on their own feet. After 2014, since the Modi Government came to power at the Centre, there has been a continuous “double-engine” government in Uttarakhand.





He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, while sketching out a roadmap for national development, created new records in every field. Atal ji left the country’s economy at 11th position; Modi ji has brought it to 4th. Now in 2027 we are going to become the world’s third largest economy. Modi ji has lifted 25 crore (250 million) people above the poverty line. The Modi Government is providing food security to the poor by giving 5 kg of free grain, and also providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to 55 crore (550 million) people. During this period, for the first time piped water reached 16 crore (160 million) homes; toilets were provided in 12 crore households; 13 crore families received free LPG cylinders. In Modi Government’s tenure, electricity reached 3 crore homes for the first time; 4 crore people were given permanent (pucca) houses.

The Union Home Minister said that Modi ji has envisioned a Developed India by 2047, but without a Developed Uttarakhand this goal cannot be achieved. For the country’s overall development, the progress of smaller states—including the northeastern states—is also essential. The Government is paying special attention to this. He said Prime Minister Modi leaves no stone unturned in the development of Uttarakhand. Praising the efforts of the Pushkar Singh Dhami Government, he said that several initiatives—such as promoting investment through tourism, MSMEs, startup and film policies—have created an investment-friendly environment in the state. In the coming time, Ayurveda, Yoga, naturopathy/ natural treatments, and organic farming will become the foundation of Uttarakhand’s development.

Congratulating the Chief Minister for the successful grounding of ₹1 lakh crore, he said that the remaining investment targets should be brought to the ground tirelessly, and the Central Government is ready to extend full cooperation in this work.

On this occasion Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, welcoming Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, said that today we are celebrating the successful grounding of more than ₹1 lakh crore from the Uttarakhand Global Investment Summit. He said today’s celebration is not only about financial investment, but is a reflection of inclusive development based on Uttarakhand’s rich potential, entrepreneurial spirit, and public participation— which will take the state to new heights of self-reliance and industrial prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that out of investment agreements worth more than ₹3.56 lakh crore under the Global Investors Summit 2023, investment proposals exceeding ₹1 lakh crore have been successfully brought onto the ground. Today Uttarakhand is touching new heights in the fields of investment, innovation, and industrial development. He said that planned, systematic work is being done across the country to realize the Prime Minister’s resolve of a Developed India.

The Chief Minister said the State Government is continuously working toward industrial development in the state. More than 30 policies—including the Industrial Policy, Logistics Policy, Startup Policy, MSME Policy—have been implemented to provide a better environment for industries in the state. A venture fund of ₹200 crore has been set up for startups. The “Nivesh Mitra” (Investment Friend) facility is being provided to promote investment in the state. Aroma Park in Kashipur, Plastic Park in Sitarganj, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kashipur, and a Multimodal Logistics Park in Pantnagar have been established. The Industrial Smart City to be set up at Khurpia (Khurpya) at a cost of about ₹1,300 crore will also prove important for Uttarakhand’s industrial development. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has been placed in the “Achievers” category in Ease of Doing Business and in the “Leaders” category in Startup rankings. More than 260 business services are being provided online in the state.