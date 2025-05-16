Massive Vehicle Rally in Goa Marks Prelude to Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav

Ponda (Goa): Thousands of devotees from across India participated in a large-scale vehicle rally in Goa on Friday to mark the commencement of the Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav. Organised by Sanatan Sanstha, the rally served as a prelude to the three-day event beginning Saturday at the Engineering College ground in Farmagudi, Ponda.

The procession began near the Sanatan Ashram in Ponda, with vehicles proceeding through key locations including Kavale-Tisk Ponda, Shantinagar Junction, Goa Bagayatdar, Ponda Post Office, and Shree Hanuman Temple, before culminating near the historic fort at Farmagudi. Simultaneously, convoys of vehicles carrying participants entered Goa through border points such as Patradevi in North Goa and Canacona in the South.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with saffron flags displayed on two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and buses. Participants chanted slogans including “Har Har Mahadev”, “Sanatan Dharmacha Vijay Aso” (Victory to Sanatan Dharma), and “Jayatu Hindu Rashtram” (Victory to the Hindu Nation). Streets along the procession route were adorned with rangoli, and traditional aarti rituals were performed by women at several locations to welcome the procession.

The rally was flagged off with a ceremonial worship of the Dharma Dhwaj (flag of Dharma), conducted by former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Arun Desai.

Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak described the event as a “spiritual pilgrimage,” drawing a parallel with the annual warkari pilgrimage to Pandharpur. “On the occasion of the 83rd birth anniversary of Sanatan Sanstha’s founder, Dr Jayant Balaji Athavale, thousands of devotees from India and abroad have arrived in Goa. This is more than a rally—it is a demonstration of collective devotion,” Vartak said.

Organisers claimed it was one of the largest such religious gatherings the state has witnessed in recent times. Police and local officials were deployed along the route to ensure order and manage the flow of traffic.

The Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav, which opens formally on Saturday, is expected to feature a series of discourses, cultural events, and discussions on spiritual and socio-cultural issues. Participants and spiritual leaders from across India are scheduled to attend.