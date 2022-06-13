Master plan soon for Dhenkanal tourism: Minister Aswinikumar Patra

Dhenkanal: A master plan for development of the tourism sector in Dhenkanal will be prepared soon in consultation with people's representatives, the district administration and the State administration collectively. Dhenkanal tourism has historical importance.

This was announced by State Tourism Minister Aswinikumar Patra at the valedictory function of two-day Saptasajya Handicrafts and Cultural Mahotsav on Saturday evening.

Addressing the gathering at Sadeibereni village, he said the State is concerned about development of culture, literature , language. Dhenkanal has contributed richly to the State culture.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal announced that the State government recently sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of tourism, art and temples. It has sanctioned Rs 5.12 crore and an artisan complex in Sadeibereni for the promotion of Dohkra Art.

The minister released a book, "Miles to go" in the presence of guests and artists. Collector Sarojkumar Sethi spoke on the importance of Dohkra art and its richness of quality , importance of the State's contribution to the promotion of art in the last five years.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Archana Puhan , Parjang MLA Nrushing Charan Sahoo, Additional District Magistrate Udaya Mahapatra and senior officers were present. Later artists presented dance and songs till late night .