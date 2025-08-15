Match sacrifice of freedom fighters to build stronger, more compassionate India: RSS chief Bhagwat

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti in Bhubaneswar on Friday, amid an enthusiastic gathering of Sangh supporters and volunteers. In his address, Mohan Bhagwat exhorted Indians to match the dedication and sacrifice of the freedom fighters in building a stronger, more compassionate nation.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat reflected on India’s long and arduous journey to freedom. He recalled the first significant attempt in 1857 and the relentless struggle carried forward over three generations through both armed resistance and non-violent movements.

“Our ancestors made unimaginable sacrifices, braving imprisonment and hardship, all for the dream of an independent India,” he said.

Bhagwat emphasised the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by those who fought for the nation’s freedom.

He delved into the essence of ‘Swaraj’, breaking it down into ‘Swa’ (self) and ‘Raj’ or ‘Tantra’ (system), asserting that a truly free India must function with systems rooted in self-identity and self-awareness.

“To preserve and strengthen this spirit, continuous collective effort is essential,” he added.

Describing India as a nation with a unique global mission, Bhagwat said the country exists to promote peace, harmony, and dharma. He pointed to the Dharma Chakra at the heart of the national flag as a symbol of this universal purpose.

“Even though we achieved political independence in 1947, the journey to make India truly self-reliant and just, continues,” he said.

True freedom, Bhagwat added, lies in ensuring happiness, security, and dignity for every citizen, while also guiding a troubled world towards harmony through the vision of dharma. He urged people to match the dedication and sacrifice of the freedom fighters in building a stronger, more compassionate nation.

"India must rise as a ‘Vishwaguru’ — a global leader offering solutions for today’s challenges and shaping a better, happier world," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations by hoisting the Tricolour at the Red Fort in New Delhi. In his address to the nation, PM Modi called the Independence Day a festival of 140 crore resolutions, celebrating collective achievements and the enduring spirit of unity.

He reflected on the infinite possibilities that emerged in 1947, and the visionary efforts of the Constituent Assembly, which, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, gave the country its Constitution.

“For the past 75 years, the Constitution of India has been our guiding light,” he said.