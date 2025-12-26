Mayawati expresses concern over ‘anti-Hindu incidents’ in Bangladesh

Lucknow: BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Thursday expressed concern over “anti-India and anti-Hindu incidents” in Bangladesh and urged the Centre to take more effective steps.

In a series of posts on her official X handle, Mayawati said, “In recent days, the manner in which anti-India and anti-Hindu incidents are taking place in Bangladesh makes it necessary for the central government to act with greater alertness and take more effective steps in line with people’s expectations.”

She said it is well known that Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh are being subjected to communal violence and persecution. “The way Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are being harassed by targeting their life, property and religion has created a wave of concern not only in our country but also elsewhere,” she said.

Referring to the recent killing of a Dalit youth in Bangladesh, the BSP chief said, “The public anger that has erupted on the streets across India over the brutal killing of a Dalit youth there is natural. The Government of India is expected to immediately take proper cognisance of this and play a more active role at every level, which appears to be the need of the hour.”

Mayawati alleged that while atrocities, oppression and discrimination against Dalits and tribals had continued in India for centuries, the situation in Bangladesh is no less serious. “Although caste-based hatred, oppression and exploitation against Dalits and tribals continue in our country, the atrocities being committed in neighbouring Bangladesh are extremely painful and a matter of grave concern,” she said.

She added that concerns in India over the condition of minorities in neighbouring countries remained constant. She expressed confidence that public support would be with the government on the issue and urged it to pay due attention.