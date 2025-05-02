Mayawati has become 'unofficial spokesperson of BJP': Udit Raj

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, alleging that she has effectively become the "unofficial spokesperson" of the BJP.

The remarks came after Mayawati accused both the BJP and Congress of politicising the issue of caste-based census. In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the "anti-Bahujan stance" of both national parties continues to deprive Other Backward Classes (OBCs) of their rightful entitlements.

"The BJP and Congress are now rushing to take credit for the caste census issue, attempting to portray themselves as champions of OBCs. However, their track record reveals a consistent pattern of oppression and exclusion of Bahujan communities," Mayawati said.

She further alleged that the political support extended to OBCs by these parties is motivated by electoral interests rather than genuine concern. “Today, OBCs are largely conscious of their rights. The apparent support they receive from other parties is merely driven by electoral compulsions. It is clear that the true welfare of OBCs lies only with the BSP," she asserted. Calling on the Bahujan community to empower themselves politically, Mayawati said: "The time has come to give real meaning to the slogan, ‘Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahi chalega’ (Our vote, your rule — this won’t work)."

In response, Udit Raj told IANS: "This is coming from a shameless person. It would have been better for Mayawati to remain silent. She was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh four times - if she truly cared about the OBCs, she would have conducted a caste census during her tenure, like Tejashwi Yadav did in Bihar or like the surveys conducted in Telangana and Karnataka. What has she done? She simply wants to attack the Congress and defend the BJP. She has now become the unofficial spokesperson of the BJP."

Udit Raj also weighed in on the need for a caste census among Muslims.

“There is no doubt that caste exists among Muslims. During the Mandal Commission, Muslim castes were included. If that same pattern is adopted now, they too will be included in the caste census. In fact, many castes that were included in the OBC category under the Mandal framework include a large population of Muslims," he said.

The Congress leader also responded to the remarks made by party MP Shashi Tharoor, who recently stated that he managed to reach Thiruvananthapuram in time to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite delays at Delhi airport.

Mocking the situation, Udit Raj said: "PM Modi always claims that the Opposition abuses him and that Congress leaders dislike him. But look at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and (Union Minister Suresh) Gopi - both from Kerala. See the dedication; despite difficulties, Tharoor rushed to welcome the Prime Minister. Even BJP’s own MP Suresh Gopi was left behind. This shows that the Congress MP welcomed Modi with more enthusiasm than some BJP MPs."



