MCD to train teachers in digital tools in 1,500 schools

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will launch an initiative in collaboration with Canva to train teachers across its 1,514 schools, promoting digital learning by creating visual learning material. Under the initiative by the civic body’s education department, teachers will design illustrations, charts, graphs, and infographics to make classroom teaching more engaging, officials said.

Canva is an Australia-based multinational software company, with its platform helping users to create interactive presentations and digital content. Aligned with the National Education Policy, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) learning material will also be integrated into the platform, enabling teachers to access and transform it into interactive content, they added.

MCD Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma said, “Following the NEP, the NCERT content will be made available on the app. Teachers will be able to use it to create charts, graphs, and infographics to teach students more effectively.”

He added that the initiative will provide primary school teachers and students access to world-class creative tools and professional development opportunities at no cost. The programme is likely to be launched on March 28, with Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India, expected to attend as the chief guest, given Canva’s Australian origins.