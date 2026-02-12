MEA Says US Factsheet On India-US Trade Deal Amended To Reflect ‘Shared Understanding’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that recent amendments made to the White House factsheet on the India-US trade deal reflect a “shared understanding” between both countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a weekly press briefing, explained that the factsheet highlights the joint statement, which serves as the framework for the interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade between New Delhi and Washington.

“We had agreed to a joint statement on the framework for an interim trade agreement. The joint statement remains the basis of our shared understanding in this matter. The amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement,” Jaiswal said.

The trade deal, described as “historic,” was announced in February and aims to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation. The MEA emphasized that the joint statement, rather than the factsheet alone, constitutes the guiding framework for ongoing trade discussions between the two countries.

This clarification comes after the White House released a factsheet that contained revisions compared to the initial joint statement, prompting the MEA to underscore that the updates are consistent with the mutual agreements reached by India and the US.