Medical college to be set up in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new government medical college and hospital and launched 177 projects worth Rs 446 crore for Nabarangpur district. The Chief Minister unveiled the projects at a function held at Mandei ground here.

“The new medical college and hospital will have 100 MBBS seats and 420 beds,” Majhi said, adding that his government has fulfilled the long pending demands of the people of Nabarangpur who were forced to visit far off places such as Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Raipur for better treatment. He said the new medical facility will be set up on an area measuring more than 50 acres at Patalguda in the district.

“People of the district will no longer have to go to other places for treatment,” the Chief Minister said, adding that all modern medical facilities will be available within the district.

He asserted that within 20 months of his government assuming power, three new medical colleges have been made operational in Jajpur, Kandhamal and Talcher. “We have also promised to open four more medical colleges. The foundation stone was laid at Nabarangpur. Three more medical colleges will be established in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak soon,” he said.

The Chief Minister launched 177 development projects worth more than Rs 446 crore for Nabarangpur district. This included the inauguration of 112 projects worth Rs 68 crore and foundation stone laying of 65 other projects worthRs 378 crore. He said the projects, covering education, healthcare, roads, bridges, hostels, forest protection committees, Anganwadi centres and others will further accelerate the development of Nabarangpur.