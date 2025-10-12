Live
- Dr Reddy's, Zydus Lifesciences recall medicines in US over quality issues
- 58 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory action: Taliban regime
- UP’s law and order has become zero: Akhilesh Yadav
- Shocking police 'brutality' in Bhopal; two cops arrested, to face murder charges
- Special Pulse Polio vaccination drive begins in six Telangana districts
- Medical Student Allegedly Assaulted In Durgapur After Being Abandoned By Friend; 3 Arrested, NCW Seeks Report
- Chhattisgarh to procure paddy from November 15
- Govt to provide PM Awas Yojana funds for flood-damaged homes in Punjab: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Notification of Jubilee Hills by-election to be issued tomorrow
- Nara Lokesh lays stone for Cable Landing Station in Vizag
Medical Student Allegedly Assaulted In Durgapur After Being Abandoned By Friend; 3 Arrested, NCW Seeks Report
Highlights
- West Bengal Police have detained three suspects in connection with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur.
- The survivor, reportedly left alone by a friend, was attacked and threatened by a group of men. Her condition is stable as the NCW and state authorities continue investigations.
West Bengal Police arrested three individuals on Sunday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 23-year-old MBBS student near her college in Durgapur. The incident took place on Friday night when the student went out to eat with a friend. According to her mother’s complaint, the friend abandoned her midway, after which a group of men dragged her into a nearby forest, robbed her of ₹5,000 and her phone, and threatened to kill her if she screamed.
The victim, currently under medical care and accompanied by her mother, is said to be stable but deeply traumatised. A delegation from the National Commission for Women (NCW) met her on Saturday and requested a detailed action report from West Bengal authorities within five days.
Her parents, who rushed to Durgapur upon hearing from her classmates, named the friend and his associates in their police complaint. Meanwhile, students of the private medical college held protests on campus, criticising the administration for its inaction and delay in filing an FIR.
Police have confirmed that three suspects are under interrogation and that CCTV footage is being reviewed. The state health department has also sought an official report from the college.
The case has drawn political attention, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accusing the ruling TMC government of failing to ensure women’s safety. In response, minister Shashi Panja urged that the case not be politicised and emphasised that the chief minister will ensure strict action once the investigation concludes.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condemned the attack, directing officials to coordinate with West Bengal authorities and extend full support to the survivor’s family.
Next Story