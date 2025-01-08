Meet the ‘seed girl’ from Koraput

Koraput: When Harshita Priyadarshini Mohanty began conserving native seeds, she didn’t know she would be known as the ‘seed girl.’ The Class 8 student from Koraput has built a seed bank that houses over 180 varieties of indigenous paddy and more than 80 types of millet. Inspired by Padma Shri Kamala Pujari, known for promoting organic farming, Harshita flagged off her venture of collecting indigenous seeds in 2023. “Kamala ji gave me four varieties of paddy seeds – Koraput Kalajeera (which received GI-tag in August 2023), Machhakanta, Umuriachudi and Asamchudi. She said children must preserve the vanishing indigenous seeds for future generations,” Harshita said. Recognising the unique quality of native seeds – their adaptability to local conditions, climateresilience and nutritional value – she remains passionate about promoting their use. “Farmers don’t have to spend money to buy seeds every season if they conserve indigenous seeds,” Harshita said. She actively seeks out indigenous seeds from farmers’ fields and local markets across Koraput and carefully stores the seeds in plastic containers and earthen pots, using neem tablets to protect them from pests. Her seed bank includes a diverse range of rice varieties, such as Kalabati (black rice), Tulsi Bhog (high-fibre rice) and Rogusai, as well as various types of millet. She keeps between 100 grams and 250 grams of each seed variety. If there are seeds beyond this, she distributes the surplus among farmers for free. “This year, I have distributed seeds among 50 farmers so far,” said Harshita, who aims to be an agronomist.

In addition to her seed-saving endeavours, Harshita has formed a group of young people to promote organic farming in five villages under Boipariguda block.