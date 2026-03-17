Mega recruitment drive in MSRTC; push to increase income, cut costs: Minister Sarnaik

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to recruit 17,742 drivers, conductors, and staff on a contractual basis. This recruitment is intended for the 8,300 new buses being added to the corporation's fleet.

MSRTC Chairman and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday shared that while a proposal for permanent staff has been sent to the Finance Department, this contractual hiring is necessary to ensure the new buses can begin operations immediately.

Sarnaik emphasised that the ultimate goal for MSRTC and its employees is to provide excellent service to regular passengers.

During a meeting with employee unions, he issued directives to handle daily challenges faced by drivers and conductors, depot-level decision-making, and disciplinary actions in a fair and transparent manner. Minister Sarnaik said he held positive discussions with MSRTC employee union officials to resolve long-pending issues.

“Mumbai will soon see the addition of 30 sleeping coach buses and 170 seater Volvo buses. To manage the total addition of 8,300 buses, 17,742 personnel will be hired on contract. Following previous initiatives like free travel for seniors over 75 and half-fare for women, retired MSRTC employees and their spouses will now be eligible for free travel throughout the year,” he said.

Further, Minister Sarnaik informed the Legislative Council that special efforts were being made to provide high-quality travel services to the common citizens through the MSRTC.

He emphasised that priority is being given to implementing special initiatives and schemes aimed at reducing the corporation's financial losses.

Minister Sarnaik was responding to a half-hour discussion raised by member Abhijit Vanjari under Rule 92.

Members Shashikant Shinde, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, Jayant Asgaonkar, and Niranjan Davkhare also participated in the debate.

To bolster the 'Gaon tithe ST (bus for every village)' concept, the government has decided to induct mini and small buses for remote and rural areas.

Minister Sarnaik detailed several strategic steps being taken to boost income and cut costs. “A new tender process for diesel procurement has secured a discount of Rs 5.13 per liter, significantly higher than previous rates. New tendering for advertisements is expected to increase the corporation’s annual income. Commercial activities will be initiated at certain bus stations, and solar energy will be utilised to reduce electricity expenses. To facilitate the operation of new buses, contract employees will be appointed on a temporary basis until the formal recruitment process for 17,742 driver-cum-conductor positions is completed,” he said.

"The MSRTC is committed to serving passengers even in the remotest parts of the state. We are focussing on modernising the fleet and adopting sustainable energy to ensure the corporation becomes financially viable,” remarked Minister Sarnaik.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Dada Patil, stated that approval has been granted to fill 5,012 posts of Assistant Professors. These positions are part of the 11,918 total vacancies currently existing in non-government aided colleges under the Higher and Technical Education Department.



