Mega spiritual event set to generate trade worth Rs. 3 lakh cr

Booming sectors

•Tourism, hotel and accommodation services

•Food and beverage industry

•Transport and logistics

•Worship materials, religious clothing and handicrafts

•Healthcare and wellness services

•Media, advertising and entertainment industry

•Smart technology, CCTV, telecom and AI-based services

Mahakumbh Nagar / New Delhi: The world's largest spiritual event, Maha Kumbh 2025, has set new records in trade and economic impact. According to Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), this year's Maha Kumbh is expected to generate trade worth over Rs 3 lakh crore (approximately $360 billion), making it one of the largest economic events in India. CAIT General Secretary and MP Praveen Khandelwal noted that this event highlights the profound link between faith and the economy.

The business gowth due to increased devotee attendance is being attributed that the Maha Kumbh is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Initially, it was estimated that 40 crore devotees would attend, generating business of around Rs 2 lakh crore. However, due to the unprecedented enthusiasm for the event across the country, the expected number of devotees has now increased to 60 crore, leading to projections that the total business could exceed Rs 3 lakh crore. “The impact of the Maha Kumbh extends beyond Prayagraj, with cities and towns within a 150 km radius experiencing significant increases in business,” the report said.

Additionally, the influx of devotees to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other religious sites has further strengthened those local economies. The UP government has also invested Rs 7,500 crore in the construction and improvement of roads, flyovers, and underpasses in Prayagraj. Of this total, Rs 1,500 crore was specifically allocated for arrangements related to the Maha Kumbh.

This investment has improved traffic flow and civic amenities not only in Prayagraj but also in surrounding areas.