Meghalaya CM allocates portfolios to new ministers, retains key departments

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday distributed portfolios to the eight ministers who were recently inducted into his Cabinet, while retaining several crucial departments, including Finance and Cabinet Affairs, under his direct charge.

The swearing-in of the new ministers was held on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan, where Governor C.H. Vijayashankar administered the oath of office.

The expansion saw four legislators from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the United Democratic Party (UDP), and one each from the BJP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) formally joining the state Cabinet.

Among the NPP legislators, Wailadmiki Shylla has been given Health and Family Welfare, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Home (Passport); Timothy D. Shira will handle Tourism, Agriculture, and Fisheries; Brening A. Sangma has been allotted Border Area Development, Excise, and Home (Civil Defence and Home Guards); while Sosthenes Sohtun will oversee Community and Rural Development, Secretariat Administration, and General Administration.

From the UDP, party president Metbah Lyngdoh has been entrusted with the Power, Water Resources, Taxation, and Textiles departments, while Lahkmen Rymbui has taken charge of Education, Revenue and Disaster Management, Information and Public Relations, and Law.

BJP's Sanbor Shullai has been allocated Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Arts and Culture, Printing and Stationery, and Legal Metrology.

Methodius Dkhar of the HSPDP will head Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Labour Employment and Skill, Registration and Stamps, and Cooperation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar have retained their existing responsibilities.

Tynsong continues with Home (Police), PWD (Roads and Buildings), District Council Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs, while Dhar holds Urban Affairs, Transport, Commerce and Industries, and Prisons and Correctional Services.

Cabinet Minister Marcuise N. Marak, who was retained in the Cabinet, will look after Soil and Water Conservation in addition to his existing charge of Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Housing.

With the allocation of key portfolios, the Chief Minister has completed the Cabinet reshuffle aimed at balancing political representation while retaining control of critical departments.