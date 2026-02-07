Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: Death toll rises to 25

Shillong: The death toll in the coal mine explosion at Mynsyngat in the Thangsko area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 25 on Friday as search and rescue operations continued, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, Vikash Kumar said, “During the ongoing operation, rescue teams recovered four more bodies from inside the mine. In a further setback, one injured person who was undergoing treatment at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, succumbed to his injuries.”

Officials also confirmed that two other persons, who had sustained serious injuries in the explosion and the subsequent fire at the illegal mine, later died while undergoing treatment. Their bodies were brought by family members to Civil Hospital, Khliehriat, and Civil Hospital, Jowai, respectively.

With these latest fatalities, the total number of deaths in the incident has risen to 25.

Of the recovered deceased, 17 bodies have been identified so far and handed over to their relatives after completion of all necessary legal and medico-legal formalities, officials added.

Meanwhile, in connection with the incident, police have registered a suo motu FIR at Khliehriat Police Station under Case No. 14/2026 under Sections 105, 118(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 21 and 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

So far, two accused have been arrested in the case. They have been identified as Forme Chyrmang (36), son of late Kom Dkhar, a resident of Jalaphet Pordung, and Shamehi War (42), son of Wiseman Syrti, a resident of Sutnga Pohwailong, both from East Jaintia Hills district.

Both were produced before a competent court and remanded to three days of police custody for further interrogation.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the illegal mining operation.

Search, investigation and other legal proceedings are continuing, while district authorities and police remain on high alert in the area.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with illegal coal mining in the district, where such activities continue despite a long-standing ban.



