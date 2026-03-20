Meghalaya leads India with 86 pc schools achieving tobacco-free status

Shillong: In a significant public health and education milestone, Meghalaya has become the first state in India where 86 per cent of schools have been certified as Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI), the highest percentage recorded nationwide, officials said on Friday.

A state government official noted that this achievement is particularly crucial as Meghalaya records nearly 8,000 tobacco-related deaths annually.

Additionally, 47 per cent of adults aged 15 and above consume tobacco in some form, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (2017).

Recognising that prevention must begin early, the Meghalaya government launched the Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) programme three years ago under the National Health Mission.

The programme is being implemented by the Department of Health in collaboration with the Department of Education and Sambandh Health Foundation, with the objective of ensuring that all schools across the state become tobacco-free.

According to the official, under ToFEI guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, schools are required to complete nine annual anti-tobacco activities, forming a 100-mark scorecard.

To be certified as a Tobacco Free Educational Institution, a school must secure a minimum of 80 marks.

These activities include installing anti-tobacco signage within school premises, conducting awareness campaigns, organising student-led rallies, and ensuring strict compliance with tobacco control norms -- thereby creating a safe, addiction-free campus environment for students.

Every year, nearly 10,000 schools across Meghalaya actively participate in anti-tobacco rallies, signature campaigns, and awareness drives, fostering a statewide environment that discourages children from falling prey to addictive tobacco products, the official added.

This achievement reflects strong leadership and coordinated action by the Meghalaya government, particularly the Departments of Health and Education, along with district, block, and cluster-level officials who ensured systematic monitoring, verification, and accountability.

The state has also adopted Sambandh Health Foundation’s Digital Program Implementation methodology to effectively execute the initiative.

Emphasising the broader impact, State ToFEI Nodal Officer Jennyfer Jones Synrem said: “Achieving 86 per cent Tobacco-Free Schools is not merely an administrative milestone, it is a powerful public health victory for our children. This brings us closer to our shared vision of ‘My Meghalaya, Tobacco-Free Meghalaya.’ When governance systems, schools, and communities align with clarity and commitment, transformative outcomes are possible.”

Echoing this sentiment, State Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme under the Health Department, Dr Nabaneeta D Mawrie, stated: “As per the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, 34 per cent of children aged 13 to 15 years consume tobacco in some form. Schools shape lifelong behaviours. By institutionalising tobacco prevention within our education system, we are creating safer learning environments and protecting future generations from addiction and tobacco-related diseases.”

She added that programmes implemented at this scale are expected to generate long-term health benefits for the entire state.

The initiative has successfully mobilised school leaders, teachers, students, and communities to actively safeguard children from tobacco exposure while promoting healthier school environments.

Officials emphasised that this achievement sets a new national benchmark and demonstrates what is possible when governance systems, schools, and communities work together with a shared purpose and strong accountability.