Meghalaya: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma slams govt over pending issue of Inner Line Permit

Shillong: Meghalaya's Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the state government over the long-pending issue of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the delay in implementing the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

Sangma alleged that the state government had intentionally stalled MRSSA's enforcement, which he said was crucial to check illegal coal mining and curb unregulated influx into the state.

He accused the ruling National People's Party (NPP)-led administration of overstepping by amending the MRSSA, resulting in the Bill getting stuck and undermining effective safeguards for the indigenous population.

Addressing reporters at the State Central Library here, the Trinamool Congress leader reiterated that the failure to implement the MRSSA in its original form was a calculated move to allow unchecked migration and land grab from outside Meghalaya.

He said the Act, if implemented sincerely, would empower traditional village authorities and act as a potent instrument to regulate internal migration.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reiterated recently that the state government's long-standing demand for the extension of the ILP regime to Meghalaya to safeguard the state's demographic balance and cultural identity.

In a latest meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to expedite the implementation of the British-era ILP system in Meghalaya, underlining its importance to check illegal immigration and infiltration from across the borders.

He stressed the need for strong border management mechanisms and legal frameworks to protect the state's interests.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also linked the demand for ILP with broader administrative reforms, including strengthened security at entry points into the state, and has consistently pressed for constitutional recognition of local languages and greater administrative autonomy.

The ILP, which now operates in several Northeastern states to regulate the entry of non-domicile citizens, has been a long-standing demand in Meghalaya amid concerns over illegal mining, demographic shifts and law and order challenges.