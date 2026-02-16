Meghalaya's economy nearly doubled since 2018: Guv

Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar on Monday said the state’s economy has nearly doubled over the last seven years, underlining that sustained high growth reflects the resilience of its people and the government’s long-term development vision.

Addressing the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, the Governor said the state recorded an impressive 9.66 per cent real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth in 2024-25, making it the second fastest-growing state in the country after Tamil Nadu.

“Meghalaya is the only state to sustain an average 10 per cent growth for two consecutive years after the Covid pandemic. Our economy has grown from Rs 29,508 crore to Rs 59,626 crore in 2025,” he said, describing the performance as exceptional.

Vijayashankar said the government’s development agenda is guided by Vision 2032, which aims to triple the state’s economy from 2022 levels and place Meghalaya among India’s top 10 states in terms of per capita income and Sustainable Development Goals.

He said this vision is being implemented through the Meghalaya Excellence Framework, which serves as the state’s strategic roadmap.

The Governor said growth is being driven by key sectors such as agriculture, roads, power, water supply, investment promotion, IT and communications, and tourism, as well as targeted social sector interventions in healthcare, education, livelihoods, and social security.

Highlighting infrastructure and investment, he said the state is implementing 15 externally aided projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore across sectors, including roads, power, agriculture, water conservation, and tourism, with support from multilateral agencies.

He added that central schemes such as PM-DevINE are further strengthening connectivity and tourism infrastructure. Vijayashankar also noted that Meghalaya has attracted over Rs 1,800 crore in private investment so far and aims to mobilise more than Rs 8,000 crore by 2032, generating over 50,000 jobs.

He said governance reforms, digital platforms, and deregulation have improved transparency and ease of doing business.

Citing national recognition, the Governor said the Government of India’s Economic Survey 2025-26 commended Meghalaya’s community-driven climate resilience model, including large-scale spring mapping and water conservation initiatives.

He added that continued focus on infrastructure, power sector reforms, and sustainable development would help ensure inclusive growth and prosperity for all citizens of the state.