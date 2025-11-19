Mehar Rangat 2025 Set to Illuminate Delhi with a Grand Celebration of India’s Folk Heritage

New Delhi: Delhi is preparing for an extraordinary cultural celebration as Mehar Rangat 2025, presented by Padma Shri Kailash Kher and Kailasa Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., returns on Friday, 21st November 2025, from 6:30 PM onwards at the Central Park Amphitheatre, Connaught Place. The festival will be graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, as the Chief Guest, and Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, Shri Kapil Mishra, who will attend as the Special Guest, adding immense prestige to the evening.

Mehar Rangat is organized annually on the death anniversary of Pandit Mehar Singh Kher, the father of Padma Shri Kailash Kher. A revered musician of the Nirguni Lok Geet tradition, Pandit Mehar Singh Kher’s legacy continues to shape the festival’s mission of preserving, reviving, and celebrating India’s diverse folk art forms. Since its inception, the festival has grown into one of Delhi’s most heartfelt cultural events, and its 2024 edition saw unprecedented success, with thousands filling Central Park and transforming the space into a vibrant showcase of India’s folk spirit.

The 2025 edition brings together a rich and diverse line-up of performers representing the depth and beauty of Indian folk traditions. Audiences will witness the ancient Sapere melodies of Ramveer Nath Soda and the Been Jogis; the imaginative puppetry of the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust led by Padma Shri awardee Dadi Pudumjee; the dynamic brass fusion of Aamir Bhiyani and the R Bharat Brass Band; the mesmerizing Kaalbeliya dance artistry of Heera Sapera and her troupe; the witty musical storytelling of Mewar artist Jumme Khan; the thunderous Nagada rhythms of Nathoolal Solanki and the Pushkar percussion ensemble; and the spectacular interpretive fire dance performances of Firerajaa and Fireranii. The evening will culminate in a grand finale led by Padma Shri Kailash Kher and his iconic band, Kailasa, whose music effortlessly blends folk, Sufi, and contemporary influences into an electrifying live experience.

This year’s festival is supported by an esteemed group of partners whose contributions have been instrumental in bringing Mehar Rangat 2025 to life. The event is powered by Sarvome Developers and co-powered by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). The festival is presented in association with Prabhudas Lilladher Capital, Surya Roshni, Bagrry’s, and Bright Outdoor Media. Radio Mirchi serves as the Radio Partner, while Dainik Jagran joins as the Print Partner, and Sapphire Media Limited supports the event as the Outdoor Media Partner. The philanthropic initiatives are supported by the Kailash Kher