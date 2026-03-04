Mehbooba Mufti regrets ‘silence’ of govt of India, NC on US-Israel attack on Iran

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday regretted what she called was the "silence" of the government of India and the ruling National Conference (NC) over the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mehbooba Mufti said, “For the last 5-6 days US and Israel have been bombing Iran and the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also killed in these attacks.

“Once we (India) were supporters of Iran. When sanctions were imposed on India, Iran gave us free oil. And now the World order is in total disarray."

“Just because GOI and NC government in Jammu & Kashmir have chosen to remain silent on the blatant aggression by US and Israel against Iran and the martyrdom of its Supreme Leader doesn't mean that those who speak out are offenders to be booked under the law," the PDP President said referring to the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Our leaders have not condemned these attacks. When people came out to express solidarity with Iran, many people were arrested including some females.

“Some girls from Shalteng area of Srinagar have also been arrested. What do we say of the country in such a situation?

“They (BJP) have already drowned the country by playing Hindu-Muslim politics," she said.

Slamming Muslim nations she said, “All Muslim countries are mute spectators to this and they indirectly are giving support to the US by providing them their bases. I feel the recent US agreement with Saudi Arabia was all about targeting Iran.”

Mehbooba Mufti said the cases registered against ruling NC MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former mayor of Srinagar city, Junaid Azim Mattu were "egregiously unwarranted" and should be withdrawn immediately.

She was reacting to Jammu and Kashmir Police registering cases against Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday for allegedly circulating "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms.

“I request that all people arrested should be released and cases registered against Aga Syed Ruhullah and others must be withdraw”, she demanded.

She appealed to the people not to take the law in their hands.

“Do peaceful protest. I also condemn the ban on the media”, she said.

The PDP President torched the posters of US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu during the press briefing.