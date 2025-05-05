Mehbooba Mufti urges HM Amit Shah to extend financial support to Poniwalas ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti visited Pahalgam on Monday to meet the people and tourists following the April 22 terror attack, and urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend financial support to Poniwalas ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

“Keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Home Minister Amit Shah should extend financial support to the Poniwalas, who play a crucial role in facilitating the pilgrimage. The Centre should also waive off the interest on loans taken by hoteliers, taxi operators, and other tourism-dependent workers for the current financial year,” she said.

The former Chief Minister said that their livelihoods have already suffered due to instability and the current crackdown, and they must not be made to pay the price.

“These sectors form the backbone of Pahalgam’s economy and have been reeling under immense stress due to repeated disruptions. The government should act with fairness and compassion, not fear and suspicion, given how Kashmiris have come out unanimously against the Pahalgam terror attack,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that the collective punishment of innocent civilians is not how a democratic society responds to tragedy.

“Accountability and security are important, but we must also uphold the dignity of innocent civilians. Even more disturbing are reports that some civilians who voluntarily presented themselves for questioning to assist the investigation were labelled as OGWs and returned to their families in body bags,” she said.

The former Chief Minister further pointed out that these were poor men with no political or militant affiliations, simply trying to cooperate in good faith.

“While a full and transparent probe must be initiated in these matters without delay, the government should extend immediate financial assistance to their devastated families, who are struggling to survive in extreme poverty,” she said.

She said that the April 22 gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, which left the entire region in mourning, is condemnable and deserves the strongest punishment for those involved.

“The people of Kashmir unanimously came out against this gruesome attack and unequivocally condemned it. However, the manner in which our local civilians across Kashmir and especially from Pahalgam - shawl vendors, Poniwalas, tea sellers and others simply trying to earn a livelihood are being rounded up for questioning or detained is deeply disturbing,” she added.

The former Chief Minister added that the people are being rounded up by security agencies and kept in custody for hours and sometimes the entire day without food, and then asked to return again for further questioning, without any indication of wrongdoing.

She stressed that this kind of blanket criminalisation of locals not only alienates the people but also sows seeds of resentment and mistrust.