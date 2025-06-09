 Mehta Family Files FIR Against HDFC Bank CEO Over Loan Recovery Dispute and Lilavati Trust Allegations

The Mehta family filed an FIR against Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank, on Sunday, June 8, 2025. This information was shared in a filing by the bank on the stock exchange.

HDFC Bank stated that senior officials are being targeted by dishonest people who want to misuse the legal system to avoid paying a long-overdue loan.

The loan in question belongs to a company called Splendour Gems Ltd, which has defaulted on payments.

The bank described the FIR as frivolous, malicious, and without any basis.

According to HDFC Bank, the Mehta family has tried all legal options and is now attacking the bank and its executives personally.

Their goal is to harm the bank’s reputation and pressure it to stop trying to recover the loan.

The bank said that after exhausting all legal avenues without success, these individuals have resorted to personal attacks against HDFC Bank and its MD & CEO in an attempt to damage their reputation and intimidate the bank into stopping its recovery actions.

This case is connected to a 2004 Debt Recovery Tribunal order that issued a recovery certificate because the loan dues are still mostly unpaid.

Splendour Gems, owned by the Mehta family, took loans in 1995 and defaulted in 2001.

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, owned by the Mehta family, manages Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

This trust accused HDFC Bank’s CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, and eight others, including former bank employees, of financial fraud and misusing the trust’s money.

The trust asked the bank’s board, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Finance Ministry to suspend Jagdishan immediately from all his roles.

HDFC Bank said it will continue using legal methods to recover public money and respond to the Mehta family’s actions.

The bank added that it will pursue all lawful remedies to recover public funds and address the retaliatory actions taken by the Mehta family, as well as defend the reputation and integrity of the bank, its directors, and other employees.

Investors are watching the situation closely, and HDFC Bank shares rose 1.42% to ₹1,978.70 on Friday compared to ₹1,950.90 before.