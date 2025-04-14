Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium While Attempting to Flee to Switzerland

Mehul Choksi, the businessman accused in the Rs 12,636-crore Punjab National Bank scam, was recently arrested in Belgium while allegedly attempting to escape to Switzerland. Authorities in Belgium acted on intelligence from Indian agencies, who had earlier flagged his presence in the country.

Choksi, who once led the Gitanjali Group, left India in January 2018 after the massive fraud case emerged. He became a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda through an investment scheme. In May 2021, Dominican Republic authorities detained him for entering their territory without proper documentation. At the time, Choksi claimed Indian operatives had abducted him from Antigua, where he had taken refuge, and forcibly transported him to the Dominican Republic by sea.

Following the 2021 arrest, Choksi alleged he was kidnapped, beaten, and taken on a boat against his will. A Hungarian national, Barbara Jabarika, was later identified as a person of interest. Choksi's wife, Priti, alleged Jabarika played a role in a honeytrap operation. Jabarika refuted all claims, stating she met Choksi under the impression his name was Raj. She denied any romantic involvement or financial dependency on him.

Jabarika said Choksi approached her in August 2020 and initiated contact. She rejected claims she failed to assist during the alleged abduction, asserting she had no role in the events described. Choksi, on the other hand, argued her behavior during the incident suggested complicity. His wife, Priti, challenged Jabarika's statements, questioning how she remained unaware of Choksi's identity despite widespread media coverage.

Choksi remained in custody in the Dominican Republic for 51 days before securing relief from the British Queen's Privy Council, which led to his return to Antigua. The Dominican authorities later dropped all illegal entry charges. In March 2023, Interpol withdrew the Red Notice against him. Indian agencies criticized this decision, claiming Choksi had manipulated international legal systems by presenting fabricated narratives to stall extradition.

In February 2025, Choksi’s legal counsel informed a Mumbai court that he was undergoing treatment for blood cancer in Belgium. Reports indicate he concealed his Indian and Antiguan citizenship while applying for a Belgian residency card and submitted forged documents.

Following his latest arrest, Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal stated he intends to seek legal protection in Belgium on medical grounds, arguing Choksi requires uninterrupted treatment and is not a flight risk. The defense also raised concerns over his safety if extradited to India, citing fears of mistreatment.