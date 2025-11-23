‘Melodi’ returns! Modi, Meloni steal spotlight as India-Italy friendship shines

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni briefly met on Saturday, moments before the opening session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The two leaders exchanged warm greetings, reflecting the growing rapport that has significantly strengthened India-Italy relations in recent years. PM Modi is among several global leaders attending the two-day summit being held from Saturday.

The two leaders last met in June on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, where they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties. Their personal camaraderie has been widely noted, with Modi describing Meloni in September as an “extraordinary political leader who combines ideas and heart” and likening her autobiography to a “Mann Ki Baat”, thoughts expressed from the heart.

In his preface to the Indian edition of Meloni’s book ‘I Am Giorgia’, PM Modi highlighted the shared values that shape India–Italy ties, writing of “shared civilising instincts, such as the defence of heritage, the strength of community, and the celebration of femininity as a guiding force.”

Meloni responded warmly, telling Italian news agency Adnkronos, “The words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for whom I have profound respect… deeply touch and honour me. These are sentiments that I sincerely reciprocate… and testify to the strong bond between our nations.”

Modi also thanked Meloni in September for her birthday wishes on turning 75, saying on X that he “deeply appreciates Italy’s friendship and looks forward to strengthening it further.”