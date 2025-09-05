Memorial to cement India and Nepal’s cultural and historical ties: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, September 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for the beautification of the Gorkha War Memorial and construction of a museum in Gorakhpur, aiming to immortalize the indomitable courage of Gorkha soldiers and inspire future generations. The project, estimated at Rs 45 crore, will honour the regiment’s heroic legacy while strengthening India-Nepal cultural and historical ties.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan graced the occasion. Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi hailed the valour of Gorkha soldiers, recalling their role in compelling the British to sign a treaty during the 1816 war. “When we speak of the Army’s bravery, the Gorkha name comes first. Their war cry ‘Jai Mahakali, Aayo Gorkhali’ has always forced enemies to retreat,” he said. CM Yogi added that today, the strength of the Indian Army is acknowledged worldwide.

The groundbreaking ceremony was performed with Vedic chants, followed by prayers at the Maa Kali temple located on the premises. A short film on the Gorkha Recruiting Depot showcased stories of the regiment’s legendary warriors. The cultural segment included traditional songs and dances of the Gorkha community, along with tributes to women from martyrs’ families.

CM Yogi, referring to the tradition of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, said that wherever there is a Gorakhnath temple, the worship of Maa Kali is essential, which symbolizes the union of Shiva and Shakti. This union itself is the source of the Gorkha soldiers’ fearless strength to fight death.

Quoting celebrated poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, the Chief Minister saluted the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who gave their lives for the nation. He also linked the Gorkha legacy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panch Pran,” emphasizing pride in heritage, respect for brave soldiers, and national unity.

CM Yogi underlined that the upcoming museum will showcase old uniforms, weapons, and war techniques of the Gorkha Regiment, offering youth an opportunity to learn from history. He thanked CDS General Chauhan for his presence, calling it a mark of his dedication to the regiment.

Highlighting state initiatives for soldiers, the CM mentioned memorials for police martyrs, Rs 50 lakh assistance and jobs for their families, and a 20% reservation in police recruitment for ex-Agniveers. He also noted the establishment of a new Sainik School in Gorakhpur to strengthen military education.

Paying floral tributes at the war memorial, CM Yogi said the project would instill pride among thousands of ex-Gorkha families in Kunraghat and inspire the youth to join the armed forces. “This 100-year-old memorial will now take a grand form. The Gorkha regiment’s legacy will continue to guide future generations in the spirit of ‘Nation First,’” he said.

(BOX)

This memorial will become a symbol of civil-military fusion: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan saluted the bravery of Gorkha soldiers, calling the day a historic one. He recalled that the Gorkha Recruiting Depot was established in Kunraghat in 1886 and that during the First World War, 20,000 Gorkha soldiers laid down their lives. The war memorial was built in 1925, and its renovation today, he said, reflects foresight and respect for their legacy.

Thanking the Yogi government, General Chauhan said the memorial represents civil-military fusion and holds threefold significance: recognition of the Gorkhas’ enduring bond with the Indian Army, honouring their centuries of selfless bravery, and strengthening India-Nepal ties.

“We are in an era of change and envisioning a developed India, but we must never forget the past. The sacrifice of Gorkha soldiers will continue to inspire generations,” the CDS remarked.





What will be special in the museum

This museum will digitally present the glorious saga of the Gorkha Regiment. Through digital means and a sound-and-light show, the stories of brave soldiers will come alive. A 7D theatre, mural paintings on the walls, and video documentaries will be the main attractions.

On this occasion, CDS Anil Chauhan, MP Ravi Kishan, Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, and Gorkha Brigade President Sanjeev Chauhan, along with other officers of the Gorkha Regiment, the army, and public representatives, were present.