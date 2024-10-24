Memories of cyclone Phailin still haunt people of Ganjam

Berhampur: The scene of devastation caused by cyclone Phailin in 2013 still haunts the people of Ganjam, as the Odisha government prepares for another potential disaster that is likely to strike the State’s coastal areas early Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ on Wednesday morning. On October 12, 2013, Phailin made landfall near Gopalpur, destroying infrastructure in the district, claiming at least 15 lives, and damaging around 250,000 houses. “When the district administration began preparing for the possible cyclone and prevented us from going to the sea for fishing, the memories of that dark night came flooding back,” recalled M Tateya from the coastal village of Aryapalli. “During my lifetime, I will never forget the disaster caused by Phailin, which robbed me of all my belongings, including my thatched house,” said Laxmi of Jagdalpur. Although she rebuilt her home with government assistance, she prays to God that such a cyclone does not repeat. District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida held a meeting with officials, emphasising the readiness of cyclone shelter centres.

“If needed, people in low-lying and vulnerable areas will be evacuated to these centres,” a senior officer said. The Collector has ordered all government employees to remain at their workplaces and prohibited anyone from leaving without permission. The administration is particularly focused on the five coastal blocks - Ganjam, Rambha, Khallikote, Rangeilunda and Chikiti. Fishermen in the coastal villages have been barred from fishing since Monday. “We are spreading awareness in all coastal villages from early morning, advising them not to go to sea until October 26,” said Subrat Patnaik, additional district fishery officer (marine).

Fishermen, who were on the sea and in Chilika Lake around the Rambha area, have started returning, following the administration’s directives, sources said.