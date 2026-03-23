Menace of fundamentalists to end in Bengal: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the “menace of fundamentalists” in West Bengal would come to an end and expressed confidence about political changes in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking at a massive roadshow ahead of the nomination filing of BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath for the Bagalkot Assembly by-election, Joshi claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be voted out and that “appeasement politics” would stop.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in Assam and West Bengal, while the NDA would form the government in Tamil Nadu. He added that the party would put up a strong performance in Kerala.

Appealing to voters, Joshi urged them to elect Veeranna Charantimath, describing him as a leader with a clean image. He said that for Pakistan not to “dare look towards India” and for the strength of “Operation Sindoor” to continue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government must remain in power at the Centre.

Joshi further said that electing Charantimath would ensure that events such as Shivaji and Ganesh festival processions are conducted smoothly.

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Joshi alleged that he is corrupt and compared his governance to that of the Mughals and later the British, claiming they followed a similar pattern.

He criticised the Congress government over corruption and price rise, urging voters to send a strong message by supporting the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, former Deputy CM and BJP MP Govind Karjol alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had failed to repay the trust reposed in him by the people of Badami, who had elected him after his defeat in Mysuru.

Karjol said that when Siddaramaiah was defeated in Mysuru, it was the voters of Badami in Bagalkot who elected him and kept him politically alive.

“He has not repaid that favour. Siddaramaiah is a big deceiver. He does no work for the people and makes false promises only during elections to secure votes,” he alleged.

Praising the BJP candidate, Karjol said Veeranna Charantimath had brought in more than Rs 3,100 crore in grants during the BJP government’s tenure and had developed the Bagalkot constituency “like Singapore.”

He appealed to voters to bless him with their votes in the upcoming election.

Criticising Siddaramaiah, Karjol said the Chief Minister recently “performed a magic” by announcing the laying of the foundation stone for a medical college, claiming it fulfilled the dream of late H.Y. Meti.

He pointed out that Siddaramaiah had served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, and the medical college for Bagalkot had been sanctioned in 2014–15.

“Had the foundation been laid then, it could have been inaugurated by now. Even after returning to power in 2023, he could have completed it, but he did not. He speaks of development only during elections,” Karjol said.

He further alleged that the Congress government, which came to power by luring the poor with its five guarantee schemes, has been engaged in internal power struggles and corruption over the past three years.

“Even their own MLAs and ministers are saying this. For the first time in history, a Speaker from their own party has walked out of the Assembly session. This is an inefficient and undesirable government in the state. Voters must understand this,” he said.