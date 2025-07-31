Live
Merchant robbed of 70 kg of silver in Mathura
Mathura: Unidentified assailants allegedly robbed a Mathura-based merchant of 70 kilograms of silver in the Farah area of the district on the night of July 29-30, police said.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Agra Range) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that the robbery took place near Hindustan College on National Highway 19 in the Farah police station limits.
“The incident occurred when the merchant, returning from Agra with his two sons, was intercepted by a jeep and a motorcycle.
The vehicles reportedly overtook their car, forcing it to stop... the mer-chant and his sons were forced to exit the vehicle, and the robbers fled with a bag containing 70 kilo-grams of silver,” said the officer. The police have formed multiple teams to investigate the matter.