Mercury below 10 in most parts of Raj; winter vacation extended

  • Created On:  7 Jan 2026 12:55 PM IST
Mercury below 10 in most parts of Raj; winter vacation extended
Jaipur: Most parts of Rajasthan are witnessing severe cold conditions as night temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in several areas of the state with four places recording minimum temperature below five degrees.

The administration has extended winter vacations in schools, especially for primary classes, in over a dozen districts, including Jaipur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Sikar, owing to intense cold conditions and dense fog. Dungarpur was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan on Monday night, recording a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.1 degrees in Sirohi, 4.4 degrees in Mount Abu and 4.7 degrees in Pali. In Ganganagar, the minimum was at 5.1 degrees, whereas in Fatehpur (Sikar) and Jaipur, it was 6.7 degrees and 6.8 degrees, respectively.

Rajasthan Cold WaveSevere Winter ConditionsLow TemperaturesSchool Winter VacationsDense Fog
