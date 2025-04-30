Mercury breaches 46 degree mark in Jaisalmer; Barmer touches 46.4

Jaipur: Rajasthan is experiencing harsh summers in the month of April itself, with the mercury breaching the 46-degree Celsius mark in Jaisalmer to break a six-year record and the temperature in Barmer touching 46.4 degrees Celsius already.

The state, as per Met officials, is in the grip of a heat wave right now, however respite is expected in the form of storms and rain after two days. In the last 24 hours, many of Rajasthan’s districts smashed past temperature records with the maximum temperature in Jaisalmer being recorded at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Jaisalmer recorded the maximum temperature at 46.1 degrees Celsius six years ago on April 30, 2018. However, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 46.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.3 degrees Celsius more than normal, in Barmer.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar).