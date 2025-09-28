Met office rules out heavy rain on first two days of Durga Puja in Bengal, revellers throng puja mandaps

In a relief to Durga Puja revellers in Kolkata, the Met office on Sunday ruled out heavy rain for the next two days, though there is the possibility of isolated light showers in a few areas of the state capital.

However, the weather will change from Wednesday night (Navami) as a low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, which will bring heavy rain in Kolkata on Thursday (Dashami) and Friday.

On Sunday (Shasthi), the sky cleared in the morning, bringing a festive mood to the city. Puja revellers thronged Durga puja mandaps across the city as there was no rain. However, scattered light rain is likely later in the day in some areas of the city.

A Met Department official said: "There is no possibility of heavy rain till Ashtami (Tuesday). Another low-pressure area will form again on the day of Navami (Wednesday). Due to this, heavy rains will occur in all south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on the days of Dashami and Ekadashi. The low-pressure area on the day of Navami will cause rough seas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea from October 1."

According to the forecast, there is little chance of rain in south Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. However, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, and Jhargram districts from Thursday.

At the same time, a thunderstorm warning has been issued in five districts of north Bengal on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda districts. Rain will subside in north Bengal from Monday, but rain with thunderstorms is likely in all districts on Wednesday, and will increase from Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sunday's minimum temperature in Kolkata was 27.8 degrees. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 32.6 degrees.