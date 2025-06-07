Metro Golden Line: Delhi transport minister hails tunnel breakthrough at Tughlakabad

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) achieved a breakthrough of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the Tughlakabad Railway Colony Underground Metro Station site, an official said on Saturday.

This milestone was achieved as part of work on the Golden Line (Tughlakabad–Aerocity corridor) under Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro network.

The breakthrough was achieved in the presence of Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh who lauded the engineering precision.

He said that such breakthroughs reaffirm the Central government’s commitment to modern, sustainable urban infrastructure that enhances ease of living, reduces road congestion, and contributes to environmental sustainability.

“Ever since our government came to power in Delhi, we have worked to restore the public’s trust — and this is now clearly visible in the progress of long-delayed metro phases,” he said.

“What was once stalled is now moving at full speed. Today’s breakthrough is not just a technical achievement, but a symbol of renewed momentum. In many ways, this event serves both as an inspection and a celebration,” said Singh.

“Going forward, we will further accelerate metro expansion and ensure that Delhi’s citizens receive the quality infrastructure and services they truly deserve,” said the Minister.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, along with other senior officials and engineers were also present on the occasion.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) completed the excavation of a 0.792-kilometre-long tunnel, breaking through at the Tughlakabad Railway Colony station using a 96-metre-long tunnel boring machine.

This is one of the two parallel circular tunnels being constructed for the up and down movement of metro trains. The second parallel tunnel is expected to see a breakthrough by July 2025.

The tunnel has been built at an average depth of 18 metres, with an inner diameter of 5.8 metres, and comprises approximately 566 precast concrete rings produced at a fully mechanised casting yard in Mundka.

As of now, under Phase-IV, about 40.109 kilometres of underground lines are being constructed, with the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor alone contributing 19.343 km of underground sections, said a statement.



