Metro pillar collapse: MMRDA fines contractor Rs 5 crore, consultant Rs 1 crore

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on contractor Rajv Milan Infra and Rs 1 crore on the general consultant -- a consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International Inc, and Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited -- after one person died and three others were injured following the collapse of a pillar segment of the under-construction Metro Line 4 corridor (Wadala–Kasarvadavali) in Mulund earlier in the day.

“Based on prima facie responsibility and pending detailed inquiry findings, MMRDA has decided to impose financial penalties on the concerned entities associated with the supervision and execution of the work,” the MMRDA said in an official release.

It added: “Public safety remains paramount. Strict accountability will be ensured based on the findings of the inquiry, and appropriate corrective and systemic measures will be implemented to prevent recurrence.”

According to preliminary reports, four persons sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one of the injured later succumbed to injuries. The remaining injured persons are under close medical supervision, and all necessary treatment is being provided.

The MMRDA said it will bear the complete medical expenses of the injured. Financial assistance will also be provided to the deceased’s family in accordance with applicable policy, and the disbursement will be processed on priority.

Immediately after the incident, the project team reached the site, secured the area and began collecting evidence related to the collapse of the parapet segment. The affected stretch has been barricaded, and a detailed structural safety assessment has commenced in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), disaster management authorities, local police and fire brigade officials.

MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal, along with other senior officials, personally inspected the site, reviewed ongoing safety measures and directed immediate precautionary steps.

They also visited the injured at the hospital, interacted with doctors and directed that the best possible medical treatment be provided without delay. The officials further instructed a medical team from Fortis Hospital to independently assess the injured person’s condition and recommend advanced treatment if required.

According to the MMRDA, a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director (Projects), to investigate the exact cause of the parapet segment collapse.

The committee will examine construction methodology, quality control systems, supervision mechanisms, contractor compliance and third-party oversight processes. A detailed report has been sought on priority.

As an immediate precautionary measure, construction activity at the affected stretch has been temporarily halted. Further action, including possible blacklisting of agencies and contractual remedies, will be considered after the conclusion of the inquiry, depending on accountability.

An MMRDA official said: “A high-level inquiry has already been instituted to establish the exact cause and fix accountability. Financial penalties have been imposed on the concerned agencies, and further strict action will follow based on the final findings. MMRDA remains fully committed to transparency, accountability and the highest safety standards in the execution of infrastructure projects.”



