MHA revokes NSA detention of Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk

Jammu: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday revoked the detention of Ladakhi climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).

In a statement the MHA said today that it has revoked the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) with immediate effect, adding that the government of India remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders.

“After due consideration, the government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect, reiterating its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh.

“In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on 24 September 2025, Sonam Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025 under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order.

“He has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the said Act.

“The Government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

“However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and overall economy.

“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders.

“The government remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms”, the MHA statement added.



