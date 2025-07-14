MHADA Lottery 2025: Affordable Flats and Plots Near Mumbai

MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) Konkan Board is all set to start a lottery on July 14, 2025. They are giving away 5,285 cheap flats and 77 plots near Mumbai. The flats are in places like Vasai, Thane, Kulgaon, and Badlapur. The land plots are in Sindhudurg district.

You can apply online from July 14 at 1 pm. The last day to apply is August 13 (before midnight). You must pay the booking money by August 14 (before midnight). MHADA will share a list of who can join the lottery on August 21. The final list will come on September 1. The lottery draw will happen on September 3.

The flats come under different plans:

565 flats under the 20% Inclusive Housing Plan

3,002 flats under the 15% Integrated Urban Housing Plan

1,677 flats under the Konkan Board Housing Plan

51 flats under the Affordable Housing Plan

77 land plots under the Konkan Board Plan

MHADA says the lottery is fully online and fair. No people pick winners by hand. They warn not to trust agents or middlemen to avoid scams.

MHADA wants to hold two lotteries every year and build 50,000 cheap homes in five years.