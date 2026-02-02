Middle class to gain through affordable healthcare, Budget aims long-term relief: Dr Singh

New Delhi: Affordable drugs, vaccines and diagnostics, supported by domestic biomanufacturing, would be a major social and economic support, especially for the middle class and vulnerable sections, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Monday.

Addressing the media in a post-Budget interaction, the minister said it may take time to be fully appreciated, but the Budget reflects a clear, sequential vision where structural reforms are powered by cutting-edge technologies, and cutting-edge technologies are increasingly driven by AI.

Dr Singh addressed concerns regarding benefits for the middle class, stating that the Budget’s true impact lies in long-term relief from rising healthcare and living costs, rather than short-term income calculations.

Large-scale investment in biopharma, diagnostics, vaccines, and gene-based therapies would significantly reduce the financial burden on families dealing with chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and metabolic disorders, he mentioned.

The Minister noted that the country has over 11–12 crore diabetics, nearly 14 crore pre-diabetics, and a rapidly increasing incidence of cancer, with projections touching two million cases annually by 2030.

On the Rs 10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti initiative, Dr Singh said India has already emerged as a global bio-manufacturing hub, ranking among the top bio-economies globally and within the Indo-Pacific region.

He said the new outlay will further strengthen this position by expanding capabilities in biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, medical devices, and gene-based technologies.

The Minister described biotechnology as the next major industrial driver, comparable to the role played by IT in previous decades, and said the upcoming industrial revolution will be a bio-revolution, encompassing recycling, regeneration, circular economy, and advanced life-science innovations.

Dr Singh said the Budget also addresses non-communicable diseases and mental health, areas that were neglected in earlier decades. He announced that new super-speciality academic and clinical institutes for mental health will be established in North India, ensuring wider and more equitable access to care.

The Minister also highlighted the decision to establish new institutes of Ayurveda and pharmaceutical education, saying these initiatives will strengthen traditional medicine systems while integrating them with modern research and healthcare delivery.