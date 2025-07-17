Mild Earthquake of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Rohtak After Midnight

A small earthquake took place in Rohtak just after midnight on Thursday.

The earthquake was a mild one. It was magnitude 3.3. It happened at 12:46 a.m. and started 10 kilometers underground. The place where it started is near latitude 28.88°N and longitude 76.76°E.

Some people felt the ground move a little, while others heard windows shake. But no one was hurt, and no buildings were damaged.

This is the fourth earthquake in Haryana in the past 8 days. People are a bit worried about the same.

The local government has announced that there is nothing to be afraid of right now, but they are watching the situation closely.

People are told to stay calm and to follow safety rules if they feel shaking again.



