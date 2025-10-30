Milestone for ICG: Keel laying of 2 Fast Patrol Vessels held at Mazagon Dock

Mumbai: The Keel Laying of second Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) and Plate Cutting of fifth FPV under the 14 FPV Project for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) took place at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) here on Thursday, an official said.

In addition to this, the Girder Laying Ceremonies for the second and third indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) for ICG was held at Chowgule’s Rassaim Yard, Goa.

The contract for design and construction of 14 FPVs with an indigenous content of 60 per cent was inked on January 24, 2024, the Defence Ministry official said in a statement.

Each FPV is equipped with indigenously built gearboxes. These water-jet propelled vessels have an approximate displacement of 340 tonne and are designed for coastal security, search and rescue and law enforcement operations.

The vessels will also feature state-of-the-art machinery, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems and multipurpose drones, underscoring the integration of advanced technologies into India’s maritime defence capabilities, said the statement.

The contract for six ACVs, signed on October 24, 2024 are based on the proven Griffon Hoverwork (UK) design, with over 50 per cent indigenous content.

Capable of high-speed patrolling, reconnaissance, interception, interdiction and all-weather search and rescue operations, the ACVs will serve as agile force multipliers ensuring swift response and seamless mobility across shallow waters, marshes and open seas.

Once commissioned, they will represent a technological leap in India’s coastal security infrastructure, said the Defence Ministry official.

The FPVs and ACVs are being built in consonance with the nation’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will greatly augment the ICG’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), said the official.

The Indian Coast Guard came into being on February 1, 1977 as an auxiliary service for Maritime Law Enforcement and undertaking "Safety and Protection" tasks in Indian waters.

It is tasked to protect our ocean and offshore wealth including oil, fish and minerals, assist mariners in distress and safeguard life and property at sea and enforce maritime laws with respect to sea, poaching, smuggling and narcotics.

The ICG is also involved in preserving marine environment and ecology, protect rare species and to collect scientific data and back-up the navy during war.