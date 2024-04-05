Military leaders need to adapt to changing character of war: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday made a strong pitch for military leaders to upgrade themselves in view of the changing character of war.

The officers also need to understand the importance of inter-services synergy, he said.

General Chauhan made these observations while addressing Future Leaders of the Indian Armed Forces at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

During his address, the CDS dwelled on the transformative reforms undertaken in the Indian military in the backdrop of emerging security challenges.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that CDS was briefed by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities at the College wherein due emphasis was laid on fostering jointmanship and inter-services awareness, which was well appreciated.

The 79th Staff Course is presently underway at the College. The course is of 45 weeks duration. The present course comprises 476 student officers to include 36 students from 26 Friendly Foreign Countries. For the first time, eight women officers are also participating in the course, the MoD added.