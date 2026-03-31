Minister launches DJB summer plan with AI push

New Delhi: Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday launched the DJB’s annual ‘Summer Action Plan’, focusing on improving the water distribution system, AI integration and long-term planning. Singh said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has deployed fewer than 1000 water tankers this summer season to provide water to areas that are at the tail end of the distribution system.

“Despite challenges, we are working to provide drinking water to the growing population of Delhi. Our sources of water are limited, and there are several hurdles in installing new areas for borewells,” Singh said.

The water minister said that providing water is the work of ‘Punya’ (good deed) and that the water tanker system is just a temporary solution till the current problems are resolved.