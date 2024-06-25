Ministers in MP will bear own Income Tax expenses now, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal : The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday decided that all ministers would bear their own Income Tax expenses.



Notably, the rule established in 1972 had the state government paying the Income Tax of Cabinet ministers till now.



CM Yadav put this proposal before the Cabinet, which was unanimously supported by all the ministers during the meeting on Tuesday.



"All the ministers would bear their Income Tax expenses. The state government will not bear this expense anymore,” CM Mohan Yadav said after chairing the Cabinet meeting.

As per information, in the last finance year, the MP government paid more than Rs 3 crore as Income Tax expenses on behalf of the Cabinet ministers.

This process has already been stopped in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan etc.