Minor boy shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A minor boy, identified as Natik, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Sector 22, Chandigarh late Thursday evening, police said.

He was travelling in an autorickshaw with a friend when the incident took place. Two other people, including the autorickshaw driver, were also injured, and the driver was admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to police, Natik and his friends had reportedly been involved in a rivalry with another group for the past two years. On Thursday, the two groups allegedly clashed in Sector 44. One of the accused reportedly uploaded a video of the altercation on Instagram.

Police initially suspected a gang rivalry but later focused their investigation on a dispute between the two groups. The suspects have reportedly been identified.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier in September, a Chandigarh Police Head Constable was shot dead at his residence in Sector 22, with police taking his son into custody in connection with the killing, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Nitin, posted in the Accounts Branch of the Chandigarh Police, they said.

The incident took place at the cop's official residence in Sector 22.

Police received information about the shooting, following which a team from Sector 17 police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

A country-made pistol was recovered from the scene, according to police. Forensic experts were also called in to collect evidence from the house.

Nitin was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, reports said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanwardeep Kaur, told the media that the victim's wife and son were present at the time of the crime.

In a similar incident earlier, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh, posted in Ajnala in Amritsar, had a providential escape when motorcycle-borne assailants attacked him on September 11, and the bullet passed through his turban.



