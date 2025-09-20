Live
Mirwaiz claims house arrest, flays authorities
Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that he has been denied permission for the second consecutive Friday to offer prayers at the Jama Masjid here. “For the second consecutive Friday, I have been denied permission to go to Jama Masjid,” the Mirwaiz said in a post on his X handle.
The Hurriyat chairman earlier stated that he was placed under house arrest on Wednesday night after the demise of former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat.
“At will, the authorities curb our basic rights. Heavens would not have fallen if we had been allowed to participate in the ‘janazah’ of Prof. Bhat Sahib, and offer ‘duas’ for the departed soul. Are the authorities so afraid of the dead!” the Mirwaiz said. He said the authorities cannot silence the faith of the people by “using force”.
“To be locked up in my home week after week, barred from entering the historic Jama Masjid is nothing but proof that we are living under an authoritarian setup. Denying us the right to honour our leader and pay him our last respects and share our grief collectively at their passing away and forcibly preventing from praying in mosques is highly condemnable. Brute power cannot silence faith and the yearning for dignity and justice,” he added.