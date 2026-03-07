Mirwaiz expresses concern over restrictions in J&K

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said he was placed under house arrest and the Jamia Masjid here was shut for congregational prayers amid heightened restrictions in the Valley in view of protests over the killing of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Restrictions in the Valley continue and have been heightened on a Friday in the holy month of Ramzan. I have also been placed under house arrest, and in these greatly blessed days, when thousands come to the mosques seeking blessings and guidance, the pulpit of Jama Masjid is silent and all lanes and by lanes leading to the mosque barricaded. It is very sad and unfortunate,” Mirwaiz said on X. Restrictions on movement in Kashmir valley were intensified on Friday over apprehension of protests after congregational prayers against the killing of the Iran supreme leader.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Srinagar city during the early hours to prevent gatherings. Officials said concertina wires and barricades were placed at important intersections leading into the city, also adding that these were precautionary measures to maintain law and order.