Misleading UPSC 2023 Result Ads: CCPA slaps Rs 15L penalty on Vajirao & Reddy

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on Vajirao & Reddy Institute for issuing misleading advertisements related to the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023.

The authorities found that the institute deliberately concealed important information about the specific courses taken by successful candidates, creating a false impression of the coaching services provided.

The institute had advertised claims such as:

• “Over 645 Selections Out of 1016 Vacancies in UPSC CSE 2023 From Vajirao & Reddy Institute”

• “6 in Top 10 AIR”

• “35 in Top 50 AIR”

• “64 in Top 100 AIR”

These advertisements, coupled with images and names of successful candidates, suggested that all students had enrolled in the institute’s regular courses, including GS/Complete Course, Foundation Course, Pre-Foundation Course, Weekend Course, Optional Subject Course, and GS Pre-cum-Mains Course.

The CCPA highlighted that the specific courses undertaken by successful candidates constitute material information for UPSC aspirants. Concealment of this information misleads prospective students regarding the efficacy and scope of the institute’s programs, violating consumer rights under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

During the investigation, the Authority examined enrolment records and found that 431 forms lacked course details and submission dates, and many others indicated enrolment only in “Interview Guidance Programmes” or mock interviews. This showed that several candidates had cleared the preliminary stages independently and approached the institute solely for final-stage guidance.

The CCPA noted that Vajirao & Reddy Institute had previously been penalised Rs 7 lakh for similar violations related to the UPSC CSE 2022 results. The recurrence of misleading advertisements warranted a higher penalty this time.

The Authority also emphasised the scale of impact, noting that approximately 11 lakh candidates appear for the UPSC exams annually. Misleading claims can distort expectations, influencing students and parents who invest significant time, effort, and money in competitive exam preparation.

So far, the CCPA has issued 57 notices to coaching institutes for misleading advertisements, imposing penalties totalling Rs 1.24 crore on 29 institutes.

The Authority has directed coaching centres to ensure truthful and transparent disclosure of material information in their advertisements, enabling students to make informed academic decisions.