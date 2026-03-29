Missing Navy cadet’s family meets Guv

Bhubaneswar: Family members of missing Merchant Navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra met Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and sought his intervention for a CBI probe into the case, an official said. Sarthak went missing from a vessel off the Mauritius coast on February 3.

More than one-and-a-half months later, his mother, Rashmita Mohapatra and another family member, called on the Governor at his official residence here and submitted a memorandum urging a CBI probe.

“We have only received a missing report. We have not received any update on the investigation into my son. So, we met the Governor requesting him to do the needful for a CBI probe into the incident,” Rashmita said. Officials of the company where Sarthak worked have been sending repeated mails to take his passport and other personal belongings, she said.

“We have told them to hand over the passport and other items in the presence of senior officials of the Director General of Shipping,” Rashmita said. Earlier, Rashmita and her brother Santosh Sahoo had visited Singapore to monitor efforts by authorities concerned to trace Sarthak after the vessel docked at a local port there. Upon returning, they alleged non-cooperation by officials of the company operating the vessel from which Sarthak went missing.